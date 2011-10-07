NEW YORK, Oct 7 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed by 12 this week to a 9-1/2-month high of 935, the third gain in three weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- gained 13 to a record high 1,148, eclipsing the previous record of 1,140 hit two weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Joe Silha)