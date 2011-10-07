UPDATE 7-Oil slips lower as dollar strength counters OPEC cuts
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
NEW YORK, Oct 7 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed by 12 this week to a 9-1/2-month high of 935, the third gain in three weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- gained 13 to a record high 1,148, eclipsing the previous record of 1,140 hit two weeks ago. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Joe Silha)
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.