NEW YORK Oct 14 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed by 1 this week to a 9-1/2-month high of 936, the fourth gain in five weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- gained 5 to a record high 1,153, eclipsing the previous record of 1,148 hit last week. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by David Gregorio)