* Gas-drilling rig count still highest since mid-December

* Horizontal rigs climb to a record high 1,153 this week (Adds price reaction, background, graphic)

Oct 14 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed by 1 this week to a fresh 9-1/2-month high of 936, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count, up for four or the last five weeks, is at its highest since Dec. 17, when the total stood at 941, the data showed.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, gained 5 to a record high of 1,153, eclipsing the previous record of 1,148 hit last week.

The rig data did little to front-month November natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange NGc1. Prices hovered near 2 week spot chart highs around $3.72 per million British thermal units on Friday, up about 5 percent due to cooler weather expected next week in consuming regions.

The gas rig count is 30 rigs below last year.

Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures, but the changes have yet to be reflected in industry data, which still show production at record levels.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed gross natural gas production in July in the lower 48 U.S. states climbed to another record high of 69.5 billion cubic feet per day. [ID:nS1E78S110]

Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand, but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 935 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until next year.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister and Eileen Moustakis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)