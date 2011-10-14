* Gas-drilling rig count still highest since mid-December
* Horizontal rigs climb to a record high 1,153 this week
Oct 14 The number of rigs drilling for natural
gas in the United States climbed by 1 this week to a fresh
9-1/2-month high of 936, data from oil services firm Baker
Hughes showed on Friday.
The gas-directed rig count, up for four or the last five
weeks, is at its highest since Dec. 17, when the total stood at
941, the data showed.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, gained 5 to a record high of 1,153, eclipsing
the previous record of 1,148 hit last week.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
The rig data did little to front-month November natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange NGc1. Prices
hovered near 2 week spot chart highs around $3.72 per million
British thermal units on Friday, up about 5 percent due to
cooler weather expected next week in consuming regions.
The gas rig count is 30 rigs below last year.
Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to
shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or
oil-related ventures, but the changes have yet to be reflected
in industry data, which still show production at record
levels.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week
showed gross natural gas production in July in the lower 48
U.S. states climbed to another record high of 69.5 billion
cubic feet per day. [ID:nS1E78S110]
Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand,
but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in
cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.
The gas rig count of 935 remains well above the 800 level
some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and
tighten overall supplies.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas
output until next year.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister and Eileen
Moustakis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)