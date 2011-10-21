NEW YORK, Oct 21 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by nine this week to 927 after climbing to a 9-1/2-month high last week, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, dropped by 11 to 1,142 after hitting a record high of 1,153 the previous week.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)