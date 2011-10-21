* Gas-drilling rig count slips from 9-1/2-month high

* Horizontal rigs also lose ground after record last week (Adds price reaction, background, graphic)

NEW YORK, Oct 21 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States fell by nine this week to 927 after climbing to a 9-1/2-month high last week, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

It was the first decline in six weeks in the gas-directed rig count, which peaked at 936 last week, its highest since mid-December. The count is down 6.6 percent from its 2010 peak of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, dropped by 11 to 1,142 after hitting a record high of 1,153 the previous week. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, down 1.7 cents at $3.613 per million British thermal units just before release of the data at 11:24 a.m. EDT (1524 GMT), showed little reaction to the report.

Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures, but the changes have not been reflected in industry data, which still show production at record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed natural gas production this year to rise by 6.7 percent to a record high 65.99 billion cubic feet per day, easily eclipsing the previous high average of 62.05 bcf in 1973. [ID:nN1E79B0R5]

Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand, but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 927 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until next year.

The gas rig count is 42 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 38 rigs, or 4 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices in the near term. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)