* Gas rig count hits 2-month low, second drop in 3 weeks
* Horizontal rigs hit record high for second straight week
(Adds price reaction, background)
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The number of rigs drilling for
natural gas in the United States slid by 27 this week to a
two-month low of 907, the second decline in three weeks, data
from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The gas-directed rig count, which hit a 9-1/2-month high of
936 hit three weeks ago, is down 8.6 percent from its 2010 peak
of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February 2009,
when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, gained two to a record high 1,157. It was the
second straight weekly record and the fourth gain in the
horizontal count in the last five weeks.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, up 2.1 cents
at $3.799 per million British thermal units just before release
of the data at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), edged up two more cents
to $3.819 after the report.
Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to
shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or
oil-related ventures, but the changes have not been reflected
in industry data, which still show production at record highs.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week
showed August gross natural gas production in the lower 48 U.S.
states hit a record high 69.66 billion cubic feet per day.
The EIA expects marketed natural gas production this year
to rise by 4.2 bcf per day, or 6.7 percent, to a record-high
65.99 billion cubic feet per day, easily eclipsing the previous
all-time high of 62.05 bcf in 1973.
Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand,
but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in
cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.
The gas rig count of 907 remains well above the 800 level
some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and
tighten overall supplies.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas
output until late next year.
The gas rig count is 44 percent off its record peak of
1,606 from September 2008, and 48 rigs, or 5 percent, below the
same week last year.
Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of
increased gas production in the last few years, and most
traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas
market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.
Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic
recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about
30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside
in gas prices in the near term.
(Reporting by Joe Silha;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)