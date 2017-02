NEW YORK, Nov 11 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 30 this week to a 3-1/2-month low of 877, the third decline in four weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by five to 1,152 after climbing to a record high of 1,157 last week.

