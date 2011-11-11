* Gas rig count lowest since late July, 3rd drop in 4 wks
* Horizontal rigs slip slightly from record high last week
(Adds price reaction, background)
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The number of rigs drilling
for natural gas in the United States slid by 30 this week to a
3-1/2-month low of 877, the third decline in four weeks, data
from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The gas-directed rig count, which hit a 9-1/2-month high of
936 just four weeks ago, is down 11.6 percent from its 2010
peak of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February
2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.
Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or
gas from shale, fell by five to 1,152 after climbing to a
record high of 1,157 last week.
(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, down 6.5 cents
at $3.584 per million British thermal units just before release
of the data at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), edged up about 3 cents to
$3.618 shortly after the report.
Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to
shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or
oil-related ventures, but the changes are barely showing up in
industry data, which still show production at record highs.
In its November Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the
U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its outlook for
2011 marketed gas production for the first time in six months
but still expects output to average a record high 65.6 bcf per
day, or 3.8 bcfd, 6.1 percent, above last year's levels.
The previous all-time high was 62.05 bcf daily in 1973.
Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand,
but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in
cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.
The gas rig count of 877 remains well above the 800 level
that some analysts say is needed to cut production
significantly and tighten overall supplies.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas
output until the second half of next year.
The gas rig count is 45 percent off its record peak of
1,606 from September 2008, and 78 rigs, or 8 percent, below the
same week last year.
Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of
increased gas production in the last few years, and most
traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas
market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.
Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic
recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about
30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside
in gas prices in the near term.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)