NEW YORK, Nov 11 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 30 this week to a 3-1/2-month low of 877, the third decline in four weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count, which hit a 9-1/2-month high of 936 just four weeks ago, is down 11.6 percent from its 2010 peak of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell by five to 1,152 after climbing to a record high of 1,157 last week. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, down 6.5 cents at $3.584 per million British thermal units just before release of the data at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), edged up about 3 cents to $3.618 shortly after the report.

Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures, but the changes are barely showing up in industry data, which still show production at record highs.

In its November Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its outlook for 2011 marketed gas production for the first time in six months but still expects output to average a record high 65.6 bcf per day, or 3.8 bcfd, 6.1 percent, above last year's levels.

The previous all-time high was 62.05 bcf daily in 1973.

Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand, but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 877 remains well above the 800 level that some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until the second half of next year.

The gas rig count is 45 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 78 rigs, or 8 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices in the near term. (Reporting by Joe Silha; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)