Nov 23 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by six this week to 865, the lowest level since January 2010, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Wednesday.

The gas-directed rig count, which hit a 9-1/2-month high of 936 just six weeks ago, is down 12.8 percent from its 2010 peak of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first time in three weeks, up eight at 1,155 -- just under the record high of 1,157 logged three weeks ago. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures, but the changes are barely noticeable in industry data, which shows production at record highs.

Despite the recent drop in drilling, the gas rig count remains well above the 800 level that some analysts say is needed to cut production and tighten supplies.

The gas rig count is 9.2 percent below the level seen in the same week last year. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)