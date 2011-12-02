* Gas rig count lowest since Jan 2010, 5th straight drop

NEW YORK, Dec 2 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by nine this week to a 22-month low of 856, the fifth straight weekly decline, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count has dropped some 78 rigs, or 8.4 percent, in the last five weeks, but remains well above 800, a level some analysts say is needed to cut output and tighten supplies.

The count, which hit a 9-1/2-month high of 936 seven weeks ago, is down 13.7 percent from its 2010 peak of 992. That, in turn, was its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, edged up one to 1,156, just shy of the record high of 1,157 hit four weeks ago. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, down 5.7 cents at $3.591 per million British thermal units just before release of the data at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), slipped about a penny to to the $3.58 area shortly after the report.

Relatively low gas prices have prompted some companies to shift spending away from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures, but the changes have yet in show up in industry data, which still show production at record highs.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects 2012 marketed gas production to average a record high 66.9 bcf per day, above the 2011 record estimated at 65.6 bcfd and the highest in nearly 40 years. [ID:nN1E7A718R]

While recent drilling data from Baker Hughes has offered some hope for the bulls, traders noted that it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until the second half of next year.

The gas rig count is 47 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 105 rigs, or 11 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices in the near term. (Reporting by Joe Silha; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)