NEW YORK, Sept 16 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States jumped by 20 this week to an eight-month high of 912, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- gained ground for the first time in three weeks, rising by three to 1,137.

Horizontal drilling rigs, which hit a record high of 1,140 three weeks ago, comprise part of the overall gas rig count.

