NEW YORK, Sept 16 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States jumped by 20 this week to an eight-month high of 912, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

It was the first gain in the gas-directed rig count in four weeks and its highest level since Jan. 28 when the total stood at 913. The count is down 8 percent from its 2010 peak of 992, its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- gained ground for the first time in three weeks, rising by three to 1,137.

Horizontal drilling rigs, which hit a record high of 1,140 three weeks ago, comprise part of the overall gas rig count. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were down 5.4 cents, or 1.4 percent at $3.824 per million British thermal units just before the data was released at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), slid to an intraday low of $3.791 shortly after the report.

Some firms have shifted spending away from gas to more profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to relatively low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected in industry data, which still show production at record levels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects marketed natural gas production this year to climb to a record high 65.79 billion cubic feet per day, easily eclipsing the previous high of 62.05 bcf daily in 1973.

Record heat this summer created plenty of power demand, but traders said high gas production has easily offset the surge in cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 912 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until next year.

The gas rig count is about 43 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 70 rigs, or 7 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices near-term. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio)