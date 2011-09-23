NEW YORK, Sept 23 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States stayed unchanged this week, holding at an eight-month high of 912, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- climbed for a second straight week, rising three to match the record high of 1,140 hit four weeks ago. Horizontal rigs comprise part of the overall gas rig count. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) (Reporting by Joe Silha)