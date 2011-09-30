* Gas-drilling rig count hits highest since late December
* Horizontal rigs slip after matching record high last week
(Adds price reaction, details, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The number of rigs drilling
for natural gas in the United States climbed by 11 this week to
a nine-month high of 923, the second gain in three weeks, data
from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
The gas-directed rig count is at its highest since Dec. 22,
when the total stood at 931. The count is down 7 percent from
its 2010 peak of 992, its highest since February 2009, when
1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.
Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil
or gas from shale -- fell by five to 1,135 after matching a
record high last week. Horizontal rigs comprise part of the
overall gas rig count.
(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were
down 4 cents at $3.707 per million British thermal units just
before the release of the data at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), showed
little reaction to the report.
Some firms have shifted spending from gas to
more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to
relatively low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected
in industry data, which still shows production at record
levels.
U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday
showed gross natural gas production in July in the lower 48
U.S. states edged up to another record high of 69.5 billion
cubic feet per day. [ID:nS1E78S110]
Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand,
but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in
cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.
The gas rig count of 923 remains well above the 800 level
some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and
tighten overall supplies.
Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas
output until next year.
The gas rig count is nearly 43 percent off its record peak
of 1,606 from September 2008, and 39 rigs, or 4 percent, below
the same week last year.
Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of
increased gas production in the last few years, and most
traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas
market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.
Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic
recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about
30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside
in gas prices in the near term. Front-month NYMEX gas slid to
an 11-month low of $3.662 last week.
(Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)