NEW YORK, Sept 30 The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States climbed by 11 this week to a nine-month high of 923, the second gain in three weeks, data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

The gas-directed rig count is at its highest since Dec. 22, when the total stood at 931. The count is down 7 percent from its 2010 peak of 992, its highest since February 2009, when 1,018 rigs were drilling for gas.

Horizontal rigs -- the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale -- fell by five to 1,135 after matching a record high last week. Horizontal rigs comprise part of the overall gas rig count.

Front-month U.S. natural gas futures NGc1, which were down 4 cents at $3.707 per million British thermal units just before the release of the data at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), showed little reaction to the report.

Some firms have shifted spending from gas to more-profitable liquids or oil-related ventures due to relatively low gas prices. The changes have yet to be reflected in industry data, which still shows production at record levels.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday showed gross natural gas production in July in the lower 48 U.S. states edged up to another record high of 69.5 billion cubic feet per day. [ID:nS1E78S110]

Record heat this summer triggered plenty of power demand, but traders said high gas production easily offset the surge in cooling needs and several storm-related supply cuts.

The gas rig count of 923 remains well above the 800 level some analysts say is needed to cut production significantly and tighten overall supplies.

Most analysts expect no major slowdown in domestic gas output until next year.

The gas rig count is nearly 43 percent off its record peak of 1,606 from September 2008, and 39 rigs, or 4 percent, below the same week last year.

Rising output from shale gas has been the primary driver of increased gas production in the last few years, and most traders agree it will be difficult to tighten the loose gas market unless horizontal gas drilling slows sharply.

Without serious production cuts or a stronger economic recovery to boost industrial demand, which accounts for about 30 percent of gas consumption, few traders expect much upside in gas prices in the near term. Front-month NYMEX gas slid to an 11-month low of $3.662 last week. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson)