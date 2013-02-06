NEW YORK Feb 6 Spectra Energy's Bobcat
salt cavern natural gas storage facility in Louisiana will shut
for a series of outages starting Feb. 14 and continuing through
Feb. 27, the company said in a website posting on Wednesday.
During the outages, restrictions on some interruptible and
secondary firm injections and/or withdrawals from the facility
may be required, the posting said.
Interruptible or secondary customers typically pay less for
services with the understanding that service may be cut during
periods of peak demand.
The Bobcat gas storage facility is located in St. Landry
Parish, Louisiana.
Its 18 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage
connects with Spectra's Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline
system and four other major pipelines to reach a variety of U.S.
natural gas markets in the eastern half of the country.
Future development of the area could provide for up to 46
bcf of storage, Spectra said.