NEW YORK, July 18 Spectra Energy Corp's Bobcat salt cavern natural gas storage facility in Louisiana will be conducting maintenance outages late this summer that could restrict some injections or withdrawals from the site, the company said on Thursday.

A company spokeswoman said the work was related to an expansion at the site. Located in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, the facility currently provides natural gas producers and shippers with about 14 billion cubic feet of working capacity, with expansion plans expected to increase capacity to 46 bcf.

In a website posting, the company said it might require restrictions to interruptible and secondary firm injection or withdrawal nominations.

Also, depending on the interconnecting pipeline pressures, it might have limited ability to transfer supplies during the three outages planned for July 24-26, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-7.

The Bobcat site interconnects with Spectra's Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline system and four other pipeline systems, according to the company's website.