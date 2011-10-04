NEW YORK Oct 4 The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the application by Tricor Energy to construct and operate a new underground natural gas storage facility in California, the company said on Tuesday.

The Ten Section Hub facility, which was approved by FERC late last week, will be located in Bakersfield and will help improve operational efficiencies in the Western gas transportation network, Tricor said in a statement.

Tricor estimates the project will cost several hundred million dollars. A company spokesman was not immediately available to answer when the facility would be in operation.

The facility will be designed to hold 32.5 billion cubic feet of gas, of which 22.4 bcf will be working gas.

Working gas is gas stored by marketers, gas utilities and power generators to meet future energy demands of residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The rest is known as base, or cushion, gas that provides a permanent inventory in order to maintain adequate pressure and deliverability rates in storage reservoirs.

The Ten Section Hub facility will offer customers up to four turns of high speed deliverability, with up to 1 bcf per day of withdrawal service and up to 0.8 bcf of daily injection service.

FERC also authorized Tricor to construct a 21-mile, 36-inch bi-directional header pipeline in order to connect the storage facility to the Kern River/Mojave interstate pipeline at Wheeler Ridge.

Subsequent interconnections to the PG&E and SoCal intrastate pipelines will facilitate further storage offerings to intrastate and interstate customers.

Tricor Energy is an independent energy company that produces, transports and sells natural gas and oil from its fields in California. (Reporting by Joe Silha)