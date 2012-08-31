NEW YORK Aug 31 Kinder Morgan lifted a force majeure on its Tennessee Gas Pipeline on Friday after the completion of repairs on a compressor station in Carlisle, New York.

About 200 million cubic feet per day of gas were offline on Thursday, but flows resumed on Friday, a spokesman said. He did not give details on the nature of the problem.

The Tennessee natural gas pipeline transports gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to markets in the U.S. Northeast, including Boston and New York.