NEW YORK, Sept 11 Panhandle Energy's Trunkline
Gas Co said it would perform maintenance on its Centerville
300-1 natural gas pipeline on the U.S. Gulf Coast for 25 days
starting on Oct. 1.
Trunkline operates a more than 3,000-mile pipeline system
that delivers 1.5 billion cubic feet per day of Gulf Coast
supply to Midwest and East Coast markets. The system
interconnects with several other major interstate lines.
The company did not immediately return calls to verify the
outage's impact on volumes.
In a website posting earlier this month, the company said
the outage, needed for pipeline replacement, would result in
several receipt and delivery points being net to zero and two
Southeast Avery Island, Louisiana, locations to be shut in for
the duration of the outage.
The Southeast Avery Island locations connect to Apache
Corp's system, the posting said.
Panhandle Energy is a Southern Union Company, itself a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners.