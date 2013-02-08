* Stronger economic growth, flat production back gains
* Prices seen climbing another 16 percent in 2014
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. natural gas prices should
jump 32 percent this year compared with 2012 as stronger
industrial demand and a potential dip in production tighten
fundamentals, a Reuters poll found.
The latest quarterly poll showed analysts to be slightly
less bullish than in November due to a relatively warm start to
the winter heating season, but overall strong demand from
utilities was seen keeping a floor under prices.
The poll put the consensus forecast for the average spot
price this year at Henry Hub, the benchmark U.S. supply point in
Louisiana, at $3.66 per million British thermal units, up 32
percent from the $2.77 realized average in 2012 but down 3.2
percent from the previous poll in November.
"We expect overall demand growth this year against flat
supply. That's a recipe for a tighter market later this year and
next year," said Martin King, vice president at FirstEnergy
Capital Corp in Calgary.
Of the 29 participants in the poll, there were 13 downward
revisions, four upward revisions and seven unchanged. Five did
not participate in the previous poll. Price estimates for 2013
ranged from a low of $3.25 to a high of $4.50.
Gas demand was seen improving further in 2014 as stricter
rules on emissions force more inefficient coal-fired plants to
shut. That should help drive prices up another 16 percent to
$4.24, according to the Reuters poll.
Prices in 2015 were expected to gain another 9 percent to
$4.63 as economic activity continues to ramp up and more
utilities turn to cleaner-burning gas instead of coal to
generate baseload power.
BRIGHTER PICTURE FOR DEMAND
Coal-to-gas switching was a key factor in tightening the
market last year, as gas prices slid to 10-year lows below $2
and sparked a flood of buying by utilities anxious to burn cheap
gas rather than coal to generate power.
The sharp price drop drove gas-fired power demand up nearly
25 percent in 2012. Gas grabbed a 30 percent share of total U.S.
power generation, up 5 points from 2011, while coal's share slid
to 38 percent, from 42 percent in 2011.
While switching was expected to taper off in 2013 - gas
prices should be much higher this year - analysts agree that it
will continue to play a key role in balancing the market.
With winter turning out milder than some had predicted,
analysts agree that prices will have to stay low enough to
support at least some switching.
Without that added demand, more gas could end up in
inventory and revive worries about storage testing capacity
limits later in the stock-building season.
But analysts say at least some of the switch away from coal
is permanent. Stricter rules on emissions make investment in
inefficient coal plants a waste of capital, and most new
baseload generation planned in coming years will be gas.
"Gas is increasingly being used for baseload generation and
not just peak load," said Earl Sweet at BMO Capital Markets.
Industrial demand is also expected to ramp up this year, as
an improving economy and relatively cheap gas prompt
petrochemical companies, fertilizer manufacturers and others to
increase their use of gas.
"Industrial consumers are making a comeback, and that's
important because they're not weather-sensitive load, they're
24/7 and that's increasing demand," said Teri Viswanath at BNP
Paribas in New York.
Residential and commercial use of gas for space heating is
expected to grow in 2013 after last year's mild winter.
The Energy Information Administration expects U.S. gas
consumption to climb 0.6 percent this year, as gains in
residential, commercial and industrial use offset a decline in
electric power demand while higher gas prices slow switching.
Despite the tighter balance this year, most analysts see
only limited potential for price gains in the near term, noting
a strong rally could dampen utility demand by making gas less
competitive with coal and encourage more supply.
SUPPLIES STILL HIGH
Gas prices have been pressured over the last few years as
record-high gas production, primarily from a boom in shale
output, flooded the market with new supplies.
Drilling for natural gas fell for most of last year, and
while output has shown no strong sign of slowing yet, some say a
production decline could set in during the second half of 2013.
Utilities typically stockpile natural gas from April through
October, then withdraw stored supplies from November through
March to help meet peak winter heating needs.
But an unimpressive heating season this year is likely to
leave storage at elevated levels by April.
Last year's record-high finish of 2.48 trillion cubic feet
stirred worries that storage caverns would fill early, which
helped drive gas prices to decade lows last spring.
Winter withdrawals so far are running about 7 percent below
normal. While inventories should end March well under last
winter's record highs, it will still take a cold finish to trim
stocks to more comfortable levels below 2 tcf.
"Storage should start the (stock-building season) a lot
lower than last year, but if the rest of winter warms up, then
prices will have to head south," said Steve Thumb, principal at
Energy Ventures Analysis in Virginia.
(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Dale
Hudson)