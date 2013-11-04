NEW YORK Nov 4 Williams Partners LP on
Monday said the remaining natural gas supply on its Transco
Northeast Supply Link entered service on Friday, bringing
additional gas from the Marcellus Shale to market.
The Williams line is the fourth in the region that entered
service on Friday, with Spectra Energy and Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners both announcing new pipelines and
upgrades that are expected to temper Northeast natural gas
prices this winter.
Williams said in its statement that half the capacity on the
250,000 dekatherm per day (250 million cubic feet per day) line
began service three months ahead of schedule in response to
customer demand.
The project marks the first major expansion of the Transco
natural gas pipeline designed specifically to connect Marcellus
supply with Northeast markets.
The $390 million project helps deliver enough natural gas to
heat about 1 million homes, the company said.
The 10,200-mile Transco pipeline provides natural gas
transportation and storage services for markets throughout the
Northeast and Southeast, including major markets in New York
City, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta.
The expansion pushes Transco's total system capacity past 10
billion cubic feet per day, enough gas to serve more than 42
million homes.