Feb 10 U.S. electric companies in the lower 48
states gobbled up record amounts of natural gas to generate
power in January 2015 as low prices made it more economic to
burn gas instead of coal.
Power generators used an average 23.1 billion cubic feet per
day of gas in January 2015, up 13 percent from the 20.5 bcfd
average in January 2014, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
That was the most gas consumed by the power sector during
the month of January on record, according to federal data going
back to 1973.
"Low prices, particularly in the U.S. Northeast, have
provided gas-fired plants with a significant advantage over coal
despite warmer temperatures and lower demand for heating this
winter," said Kyle Cooper at IAF Advisors, a consultancy in
Houston.
Gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana and New
York City averaged $2.97 and $8.35 per million British thermal
units in January 2015, respectively, well below averages of
$4.59 at the Henry Hub and $30.51 in New York in January 2014.
Power firms shut about 4,300 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired
generation in 2014 as record production of gas from shale plays
cut power prices, making it uneconomic for generators to upgrade
older coal plants to meet increasingly strict federal
environmental regulations.
"We expect coal-to-gas switching to drive an increase in
utility gas burn in 2015 of about 1.8 bcfd," said Hugh Wynne,
managing director at Bernstein, a research and brokerage firm,
in New York.
In 2015, the capacity of coal plants to shut is expected to
mushroom to over 22,000 MW from 4,100 MW in 2014 due primarily
to federal rules to reduce mercury emissions, forcing generators
to burn even more gas to make up for the lost generation.
The share of power generated by gas in 2015 was expected to
climb to 27.8 percent from 27.3 percent in 2014, according to
federal data.
The share of power generated by coal meanwhile was expected
to ease to 38.7 percent in 2015, the least since 2012, from 39.0
percent in 2014.
To make up for the power missing from coal, and to a lesser
extent nuclear and oil plants, generators added more than 7,000
MW of gas units in 2014 and plan to build nearly 11,000 MW in
2015, according to Reuters data.
