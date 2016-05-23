BRUSSELS May 23 Italian gas prices will
increase if the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is built to double the
amount of gas Russia pumps to Germany, the CEO of Italian oil
and gas major Eni said on Monday.
Hinting at the political divisions that the pipeline has
sparked within the European Union, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said
it was a project that would advantage northern members of the
28-nation bloc, while Italy may face higher transit fees.
"It is really a pipeline for the north of Europe," Descalzi
said. "The impact of North Stream 2 ... is clearly that we are
going to create a stronger hub in the north and we are going to
create a higher price for the south of Italy."
Gazprom and its European partners, including E.ON
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV
and Engie, agreed the project last year.
But many east European countries, and the United States,
oppose the pipeline, saying it could limit supply routes and the
energy security of the EU, which gets a third of its gas from
Russia.
Nord Stream 2 would add a second twin subsea pipeline across
the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, doubling capacity of the
existing Nord Stream link to 110 billion cubic metres per year.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by David Evans)