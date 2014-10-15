(Adds county breakeven data, quotes, stock movement, byline)
By Ernest Scheyder
Oct 15 North Dakota's oil production rose less
than expected in August due to stringent flaring-reduction
standards and sliding oil prices, state regulators said on
Wednesday.
While production hit an all-time high, some energy companies
in the second-largest oil-producing state held back in order to
connect new wells to equipment that could process natural gas, a
costly step mandated by new regulations.
Despite those efforts, flaring rose slightly in August to 27
percent of produced natural gas, reflecting the stark challenge
the industry faces. Production cuts will be imposed starting
with October data if more than 26 percent of produced natural
gas is flared.
"I know oil producers are incredibly focused on gas capture
and spending a lot of money to get there, but not all producers
will get there right away," Lynn Helms, director of North
Dakota's Department of Mineral Resources, said on a conference
call with reporters on Wednesday.
In an effort to curb flaring, the wasteful burning of
natural gas, state regulators issued strict goals earlier this
year with key benchmarks for flaring percentages each month. For
Oct. 1, for instance, the state's oil producers cannot flare
more than 74 percent of natural gas produced. If they do, they
face fines.
The state's oil wells produced 35.1 million barrels in
August, up from 34.5 million barrels in July. That averaged 1.13
million barrels a day, up from last month's average of 1.11
million barrels.
The number of drilling rigs operating in the state stood at
190 on Wednesday, 13 percent below the all-time high. That
number likely will drop by 10 if oil prices continue to slide,
Helms said. Crude oil futures have slid almost 25 percent
since June.
"The first thing producers are going to look at is how to
cut costs," he said,.
Costs per well can vary widely across North Dakota depending
on a variety of factors, including the type of sand used in the
hydraulic fracturing process, geology, weather and waste
disposal.
Operating costs across the state have risen, on average, 36
percent in the past year to roughly $15,000 per well per month,
Helms said. The jump is primarily due to larger amounts of water
being produced with the oil, necessitating higher disposal
costs, in addition to high diesel costs to fuel on-site
generators at remote wells.
Trying to assuage concerns on Wall Street that falling oil
prices could imperil the state's Bakken oil boom, Helms said oil
extraction in McKenzie County, the state's largest oil-producing
county, wouldn't become economically unfeasible until $28 per
barrel, far below current oil prices.
Yet, Helms admitted, production in at least three North
Dakota counties, including Divide County where American Eagle
Energy operates, is economically unfeasible now.
Roughly 60 percent of the produced oil in August left via
train, with 34 percent via pipe and the rest via truck,
regulators said.
