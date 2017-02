(Repeats with no change to headline or text)

Aug 9 Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company LLC and EFIH Finance Inc. on Thursday sold $850 million in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENERGY FUTURE TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.875 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa3 YIELD 6.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/14/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 614 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 11.75 PCT MATURITY 03/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.25 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S Caa3 YIELD 11.295 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/14/2012 S&P DOUBLE-C SPREAD 960 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS