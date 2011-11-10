LONDON Nov 10 RWE npower's 2,000 megawatt (MW) Pembroke gas-fired power plant cleared its final regulatory hurdles on Thursday, putting it on schedule to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2012, a spokeswoman said.

A decision by the Wales Environment Agency to grant environmental permits to the Pembroke plant on Thursday "is technically speaking a permit to operate," an RWE npower spokeswoman said, adding it was the final permit for the plant.

"Without it, we couldn't fire and commission the four separate 500-MW units ahead of the Q3 start date next year," she added.

The modern gas plant will be Britain's most efficient power plant at 60 percent efficiency, company Chief Executive Volker Beckers said in June.

RWE npower started another gas plant late last year, the four-unit Staythorpe plant with a capacity of 1,650 MW.

Beckers said RWE npower's plans to further invest in new gas-fired capacity depended on the outcome of Britain's Electricity Market Reform (EMR), which is expected to be presented in its final form before mid-July. (Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Anthony Barker)