LONDON Oct 3 The two Chinese companies expected
to help finance the Hinkley Point nuclear plant in Britain are
only willing to take a 30 percent stake in the project, the
Times reported on Saturday, in a blow to the site's owner EDF
.
Hinkley Point project is owned by the British subsidiary of
the French energy company. China General Nuclear Corp and China
National Nuclear Corp had been expected to take a combined 30-40
percent stake.
However the Times reported on Saturday that the two Chinese
firms were holding out for a 30 percent stake or less. EDF in
Britain declined to comment.
An industrial source told Reuters on Friday that EDF hoped
to sign a commercial agreement with its Chinese partners in
October, but that a final investment decision on the project
could take a few more weeks or months after that.
The Times quoted people close to the talks as saying the
disagreement over terms was so wide that there was little hope a
final investment decision could be reched in time for a visit by
China's president, Xi Jinping, to Britain on Oct. 20.
The 16-billion-pound ($24 billion) Hinkley Point project has
been slow to take shape as construction delays on other EDF
nuclear projects and difficulties raising financial support have
pushed back the final investment decision.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne announced 2
billion pounds in initial support last month.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)