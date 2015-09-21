(Updates throughout)
LONDON/BEIJING, Sept 21 China could build and
own a nuclear power plant in Britain in future, UK finance
minister George Osborne said on Monday, potentially paving the
way for China's first nuclear project in the West.
Chinese companies are expected to help finance the 16
billion pound ($25 bln) Hinkley Point nuclear plant in southwest
England and Osborne said their participation could lead to China
developing and owning a future nuclear plant, possibly at
Bradwell, a site earmarked for development in eastern England.
He also said the British government would provide 2 billion
pounds in initial support for the Hinkley Point project, which
is owned by the British subsidiary of French energy company EDF
with China General Nuclear Corp (CGN) and China
National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) expected to be investors.
"This civil nuclear cooperation ... opens the door to
majority Chinese ownership of a subsequent nuclear project in
Bradwell," Osborne said during a visit to Beijing, presenting
Britain as one of the West's most open countries to Chinese
investments.
Exporting its technology to Britain would be a boost to the
credibility of China's nuclear industry.
However, while Osborne said Britain welcomed the "potential
for majority Chinese investment in future nuclear projects in
the United Kingdom", others have voiced opposition.
Trade union GMB has been a vocal opponent of Chinese
involvement in the country's nuclear new build programme.
"The UK Government is relying on foreign state-owned
companies to fund the development of new nuclear stations having
stood down UK state-owned companies to do the job that the
private sector is clearly not prepared to do," said Gary Smith,
GMB National Secretary for energy.
The Bradwell site is also owned by EDF's British subsidiary.
"The UK will benefit from this long-standing co-operation
and the extensive and proven capability of CGN and CNNC in the
construction and operation of nuclear plants," an EDF Energy
spokeswoman said, without elaborating on plans for the site.
Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change, which
deals with the country's nuclear new build programme, said the
development of the Bradwell site was a commercial matter for
EDF.
For years China depended on Western nuclear technology to
build up its nuclear power fleet but it has now developed its
first domestically produced nuclear reactor design, named
Hualong 1.
Premier Li Keqiang told an annual parliamentary meeting
earlier this year that China aimed to increase its share of
global sales in a range of advanced industries, including
implementing major projects in nuclear power. However, it still
needs to show it can build and safely operate reactors at home.
In Britain, the Hinkley Point project has been slow to take
shape as construction delays on other EDF nuclear projects and
difficulties raising financial support have pushed back the
final investment decision.
The British government announced a first tranche of a state
loan guarantee worth up to 16 billion pounds on Monday, saying
further amounts would be subject to EDF meeting certain
conditions.
"It is further progress towards a final investment
decision," said Vincent de Rivaz, chief executive of EDF Energy,
the French utility's British subsidiary.
($1 = 0.6440 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Karolin Schaps; Additional
reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Susan Fenton)