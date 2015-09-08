LONDON, Sept 8 British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he was confident that a plan to build new nuclear power generating capacity at the Hinkley Point power station would go ahead.

"I am pretty confident that we are going to be able to do a deal, but we are still in the negotiations," Osborne told a panel of lawmakers in Britain's upper house of parliament.

The British government and French power group EDF are trying to finalise the project which is due to include Chinese investors.

Osborne said he was due to visit China in the coming weeks and that the president of China was due to visit Britain in October, allowing further discussion about the project. (Reporting by David Milliken, writing by William Schomberg)