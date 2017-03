LONDON Oct 6 Britain's 460-megawatt capacity Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit shut down late on Sunday in an unplanned outage, operator EDF Energy said on Monday.

"Unit 8 at Hunterston B power station was resynchronised to the Grid at 17:58 (local time, 16:58 GMT) on 05 October following a planned statutory outage. Later in the evening, at around 23:10, a minor issue with the turbine meant that we took the unit offline again," EDF Energy said on Monday in a statement.

"We expect it to return to service soon," the company added. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Susan Thomas)