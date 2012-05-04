(The author is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own.)
By Gerard Wynn
LONDON May 4 Germany plans to phase out nuclear
power and Japan may follow, but history shows that neither can
make up the energy supply gap with efficiency alone.
That will push them towards fossil fuels, putting climate
goals further under stress, illustrating that the world may not
be able to avoid low-carbon nuclear.
Germany has already shut all its older nuclear power plants,
and announced plans to close the rest by 2022.
Japan has shut almost all its nuclear power at least
temporarily, pending safety checks, in the aftermath of the
Fukushima disaster.
As a result, both countries have announced plans to boost
efficiency and output of renewable energy.
However, economic and energy trends show that both countries
will struggle to do anything more than stall rises in energy
consumption using efficiency measures, meaning they will have to
entirely replace any lost nuclear power.
Renewable energy contributes a rather small amount in both
Japan and Germany, and it's inevitable that a large chunk of
lost nuclear will be replaced by cheaper fossil fuels.
Given that nuclear power is zero carbon-emitting, a
phase-out will only make climate action, already lagging
scientists' warnings, more difficult.
EFFICIENCY
One way to measure efficiency is in the amount of energy
consumed per unit of economic output, called energy intensity.
Economic output (GDP), energy consumption and energy
intensity can be combined in a simple relationship.
Percentage growth in energy use roughly equals the sum of
GDP growth (usually positive) and the drop in energy intensity
(usually negative).
In other words, to halt rises in energy consumption, GDP
growth must be cancelled out by equal falls in energy intensity.
Germany's energy intensity from 1980-2000 declined by an
annual average of 2.3 percent, but that has since narrowed
sharply to an annual decline of 1.2 percent in the last decade.
That's calculated using BP energy data, divided by World
Bank GDP data accounting for inflation and purchasing power
parity.
In general, efficiency gains fall over time as easy wins are
picked off.
That pattern is visible, for example, in a flattening
trajectory in China, as the rapidly modernising economy revamps
its fleet of fossil fuel power plants, making further gains in
efficiency ever more difficult.
Nevertheless, Germany may accelerate efficiency measures
under pressure to shut its nuclear fleet. It could match
forecast growth in GDP of about 1.5 percent annually, with equal
declines in energy intensity.
Japan has a less impressive efficiency track record, making
its task even more difficult.
Again, however, in a post-Fukushima context the country
could match forecast GDP growth with redoubled efforts in
efficiency.
CO2 EMISSIONS
Both countries could therefore hold energy consumption at
around today's levels, despite rising GDP, under renewed
efficiency drives.
That still means that each country would have to substitute
entirely any shutdown of pre-Fukushima nuclear power.
Before Fukushima, nuclear power accounted for about 10
percent of primary energy consumption in each country.
The rest was almost entirely fossil fuels, with a small
sliver of renewable energy including hydropower (7 percent and 5
percent for Germany and Japan respectively).
It can be concluded that the bulk of any retired nuclear
power would likely be taken up by cheaper fossil fuels including
gas.
In 2009, Germany's nuclear power plants produced 135
terawatt hours (TWh) and Japan some 260 TWh in 2008, according
to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
If four-fifths of these were replaced by natural gas (less
carbon-emitting than coal) that would add about 118 million
tonnes of CO2 annually, or 6 percent of their combined fossil
fuel emissions.
These findings have wide error margins, but illustrate the
impact of removing nuclear power from the energy mix of two of
the world's most mature economies.
Notwithstanding the debate about the economic cost of
nuclear power, it's clear that removing a source of zero-carbon
power when the world is desperately lagging climate goals makes
a difficult task harder.
