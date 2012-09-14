* Japan to exit nuclear power by 2030s
* France to reduce nuclear power by 25 pct by 2025
* Nuclear bosses say technology is reliable, low carbon
By Karolin Schaps and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 14 Two of nuclear power's greatest
champions dealt the industry a heavy blow on Friday, with Japan
deciding to phase out its plants and France confirming plans to
cut its heavy reliance on the technology following concern over
the Fukushima disaster.
Japan, which produced more than 10 percent of global nuclear
power before it suffered last year's accident at Fukushima,
joins Germany, Switzerland and Belgium in deciding to shut down
nuclear plants and to spend money on renewable energy instead.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda announced Japan would pull out
of nuclear power by the 2030s and triple the share of renewable
sources to 30 percent of its energy mix.
In Paris, President Francois Hollande confirmed his campaign
pledge to cut the share of nuclear power in France's energy mix
to 50 percent by 2025 from 75 percent. At the same time he urged
the European Union to set tough targets for cuts in greenhouse
gas emissions for 2030 and 2040.
"We have an ambitious strategy," Hollande told an
environment conference, calling for a 40 percent cut in carbon
dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030 and a 60 percent reduction by
2040 at the EU level, well beyond the 20 percent target set for
2020.
Greenhouse gases are emitted mainly by burning fossil fuels
- nuclear power plants are not big contributors.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents the
energy interests of the industrialised world, said it understood
the Japanese and French moves but warned of their consequences.
"While I understand those decisions and the background, one
should understand the challenges in terms of climate change and
rising energy costs," Fatih Birol, chief economist at
Paris-based IEA said.
"Except for nuclear and renewables, we don't have many
options to produce energy without emissions. If those countries
believe that the gap coming from the reduction in nuclear will
be 100 percent filled by renewables, they are wrong. There will
be gas, coal and even oil," he added.
The decisions by Japan and France send an anti-nuclear
message to countries that have been undecided.
"If you were looking at investing in an energy source at the
moment, why would you invest in nuclear when you've just seen
two major countries turning off their plants?" said Richard
George, energy campaigner at Greenpeace.
The industry saw a renaissance over the past decade when
governments worldwide stepped up efforts to reduce carbon.
The industry promotes itself as a reliable alternative to
polluting fossil-fuel plants and less expensive than renewable
power projects such as offshore wind farms.
"You've got to go back to the fundamentals of why nuclear is
important. It's the drive towards low-carbon technology and
nuclear will provide you that in large baseload amounts," David
Powell, vice president of the European region at U.S.-Japanese
nuclear joint venture GE Hitachi, told Reuters.
GE Hitachi is involved in major new-build projects around
the world.
GAS TO GAIN
The Fukushima accident in March 2011, the worst such event
in 25 years, revived fears of radiation contamination; billions
of euros in cost overruns to build new nuclear plants in Europe
have put a question mark over nuclear's cost competitiveness.
The growing anti-nuclear feeling is likely to further dent
the order books of the world's major nuclear power players, such
as France's Areva or Westinghouse, majority-owned by
Japan's Toshiba, with forecasts for new nuclear
capacity already projected to fall by 12 percent by 2020.
At a major nuclear energy conference in London this week,
executives said the sector needed to redefine itself and regain
the public's trust.
"I am scared by the decisions in Japan and France because
these are short-term visions influenced by public pressure,"
said Francois Perchet, technical adviser at the World Nuclear
University and formerly employed at French utility EDF.
"These people will be judged in 2080 for acting in their own
interest instead of that of the planet."
As a result of the nuclear closures, Japan's fossil fuel
imports surged since March 2011, helping create a record trade
deficit of 2.5 trillion yen ($32.10 billion) in the first half
of 2012, five times greater than the deficit a year earlier.
But some analysts say that Japan and France are well placed
to deal with the results of their decisions.
"Regulators (in Japan and France) are not being
irresponsible because with gas generation there is a credible
alternative," Luis Uriza, of consultancy Bain & Company said.
"Japan is already one of the world's biggest gas importers
and is experienced in the market, and France has many options,
including imports from the North Sea, Russia, Africa and the
Middle East or even to develop its own large shale gas
reserves."
Uriza said export capacity improvements in the global gas
sector made the political moves in Japan, France and Germany
possible.
"The gas industry made a lot of progress in terms of new
export capacities in the past years, so this is good news for
new producers in Australia, North America, the Middle East and
East Africa," he said.
Despite the Fukushima setback, some countries are pursuing
nuclear energy and plan to build new reactors.
Both the U.S. and British governments plan to build several
new nuclear power plants within a decade, and major emerging
economies such as China and India as well as countries in the
Middle East are forging plans to see nuclear as part of their
future energy mix.