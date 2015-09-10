By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Sept 10 Global nuclear power generation
capacity could increase by more than 45 percent in the next 20
years but the pace of growth will still fall short of what is
needed to curb climate change, an industry organisation report
showed on Thursday.
The World Nuclear Association Nuclear Fuel report forecasts
global nuclear capacity will grow to 552 gigawatts equivalent
(GWe) by 2035 from 379 GWe currently, as many countries build
new plants as a lower-carbon option and for energy security.
The International Energy Agency has estimated that nuclear
capacity needs to reach 660 GWe in 2030 and more than 900 GWe by
2050 to help keep a rise in global temperatures within 2 degrees
Celsius this century, a threshold scientists say should avoid
the worst effects of climate change.
However, this would require $81 billion a year investment in
new nuclear plants from 2014 to 2040.
"Nuclear electricity output is set to increase at a faster
rate over the next five years than we have seen for more than
two decades," said Agneta Rising, director general of the World
Nuclear Association.
"More must be done so that nuclear energy can make the
contribution being asked of it, to deliver a clean, affordable
and reliable electricity supply in harmony with other low-carbon
options," she added.
To meet the pace of capacity growth, the world will likely
need 103,000 tonnes of elemental uranium (tU) by 2035, up from
62,000 tU now, the report said.
Uranium production has stalled because depressed uranium
prices have curtailed exploration activities and the opening of
new mines.
The market should still be adequately supplied to 2025 if
all planned mines and those under development start up as
forecast but will need additional supplies and projects soon
after 2025.
