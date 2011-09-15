* Looking to maximize local supply chain

* Optimistic about UK bid to supply reactor to Horizon

LONDON, Sept 15 Westinghouse is in talks with a number of Polish and international contractors to team up with the company in its bid to build Poland's first nuclear power reactor, Westinghouse CEO Aris Candris said on Thursday.

"We've had a number of discussions with entities in Poland and the Czech Republic as well. When we go into other countries we try to maximise the local content," he said, adding Westinghouse was considering local and international partners.

Poland plans to build a 3,000 megawatt nuclear station by 2020 and a second 3,000 MW plant by 2030.

Westinghouse is one of the bidders to supply the reactor design, competing with France's Areva and the Japanese-American group GE Hitachi .

The latter announced on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with construction firm Fluor to partner in the Polish nuclear new build project.

Westinghouse is also bidding to supply nuclear reactor technology for Britain's nuclear new build programme and is in constant discussions with the Horizon consortium grouping RWE and E.ON (EONGn.DE) to build a reactor on their Wylfa site.

"We have good reason to be optimistic," Candris said about the Horizon, which is expected to make its design choice by the end of the year or early next year.

Britain plans to build six new nuclear power reactors by 2025. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)