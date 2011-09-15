* Looking to maximize local supply chain
LONDON, Sept 15 Westinghouse is in talks with a
number of Polish and international contractors to team up with
the company in its bid to build Poland's first nuclear power
reactor, Westinghouse CEO Aris Candris said on Thursday.
"We've had a number of discussions with entities in Poland
and the Czech Republic as well. When we go into other countries
we try to maximise the local content," he said, adding
Westinghouse was considering local and international partners.
Poland plans to build a 3,000 megawatt nuclear station by
2020 and a second 3,000 MW plant by 2030.
Westinghouse is one of the bidders to supply the reactor
design, competing with France's Areva and the
Japanese-American group GE Hitachi .
The latter announced on Thursday it had signed a memorandum
of understanding with construction firm Fluor to partner in the
Polish nuclear new build project.
Westinghouse is also bidding to supply nuclear reactor
technology for Britain's nuclear new build programme and is in
constant discussions with the Horizon consortium grouping RWE
and E.ON (EONGn.DE) to build a reactor on their Wylfa
site.
"We have good reason to be optimistic," Candris said about
the Horizon, which is expected to make its design choice by the
end of the year or early next year.
Britain plans to build six new nuclear power reactors by
2025.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)