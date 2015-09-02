By Harriet McLeod
| CHARLESTON, South Carolina, Sept 2
CHARLESTON, South Carolina, Sept 2 Construction
costs for two new nuclear reactors in South Carolina will go up
almost $700 million in 2007 dollars and completion of the plants
will be delayed three years, according to a settlement agreement
approved on Wednesday by the South Carolina Public Service
Commission.
The delays will push completion of the plants to 2019 and
2020, the seven-member commission said.
After the vote, SCANA Corp, parent company of the primary
utility owner South Carolina Electric & Gas Co, said
the estimated overruns would push the cost of the project to
$5.2 billion in 2007 dollars, or $6.8 billion in today's
dollars.
Also, the allowed return on equity for the new nuclear
project will be revised from 11.00 percent to 10.50 percent,
SCANA said.
The Westinghouse reactors are being built at the V.C Summer
Nuclear Generating Station near Columbia.
"These delays and related cost increases are principally due
to design and fabrication issues associated with the production
of submodules used in construction of the units," Kevin Marsh,
chief executive officer of SCANA Corp, said in a statement in
March.
"We continue to negotiate with Westinghouse and Chicago
Bridge & Iron regarding the responsibility for delay costs
associated with the submodules."
South Carolina and Georgia are building the first
from-the-ground-up nuclear reactors in the United States to be
approved since the late 1970s. The units are being built under a
pay-in-advance scheme.
A critic of the nuclear plant said local electricity rates
will have to rise to pay for the construction costs. Tom
Clements, director of the nuclear watchdog group Savannah River
Site Watch, said on Wednesday in a telephone interview: "The
shareholders and the company aren't responsible for any of the
cost. In the end, the rate payer pays for all of it."
Clements, who said he has followed the nuclear industry for
four decades, said modular construction methods had not kept
costs and construction schedules under control as the industry
had hoped.
"Modular construction was the hope for the nuclear
renaissance," Clements said. "There are a lot of lessons being
learned that the modular process isn't working out."
(Reporting By Harriet McLeod; Editing by Dave Gregorio)