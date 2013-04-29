ANKARA, April 29 Turkey's energy minister said Ankara will announce by the weekend which country will construct its second nuclear power station, a project expected to cost around $22 billion.

"We are about to finalise the agreement for construction of the second power plant. China and Japan are the front runners," Taner Yildiz told reporters on Monday.

Japan based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the world's biggest builder of nuclear reactors, is expected to be chosen to build the plant, according to Turkish government sources.