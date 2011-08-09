UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK Aug 9 Oil prices fell further Tuesday after the Federal Reserve it will keep its hefty monetary policy stimulus for at least another two years to help support the flagging economy. [ID:nN1E7780FW]
Brent crude LCOc1 traded down $1.30 to $102.44 a barrel at 2:28 p.m. EDT (1928 GMT) after dropping $2 a barrel right after the statement. U.S. crude CLc1 fell $2 to $79.31 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.