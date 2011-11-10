NEW YORK Nov 10 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday on supportive economic data from the United States and as investors perceived some progress in the efforts to keep Italy's debt problems from spreading.

ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $1.40, or 1.25 percent, to settle at $113.71 a barrel, having traded from $111.30 to $114.13. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)