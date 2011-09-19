TABLE-More than 2.5 mln Japan retail power users switch to new entrants

TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr