Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday, ending lower a second straight session as continued concerns over the euro zone debt crisis fueled investor fears about the demand outlook for commodities.
The euro zone worries pressured stocks on Wall Street and pushed the euro lower and the dollar higher, helping to pressure oil.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $2.26, or 2.57 percent, to settle at $85.70 a barrel, trading from $84.79 to $87.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.