NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. crude futures ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday as a government report showing a sharp drop in gasoline stockpiles offset a rise in crude inventories and concerns about slowing economic growth.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, September crude CLU1 rose 93 cents, or 1.07 percent, to settle at $87.58 a barrel, having traded from $86.65 to $89.00. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
