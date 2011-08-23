NEW YORK Aug 23 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $1 and U.S. crude turned lower in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors gave back earlier gains on manufacturing data from China and Germany that, while not as bad as feared, still indicated slowing economic growth.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 70 cents to $107.66 a barrel by 10:02 a.m. (1402 GMT), having traded from $107.20 to $109.25.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 30 cents to $84.12 a barrel, trading from $83.40 to $86.06. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)