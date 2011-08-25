NEW YORK Aug 25 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday in volatile trading as strong gasoline and heating oil futures supported prices on the threat from Hurricane Irene.

Crude trading was choppy with Wall Street as investors took positions ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 14 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $85.30 a barrel, having traded from $83.01 to $86.56. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)