NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. crude futures ended a
choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday, slipping late as
equities markets pulled back and as government data released
earlier showing a big rise in crude oil stocks weighed on
prices.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1
fell 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to settle at $88.81 a barrel,
after trading from $87.67 to $89.54.
Front-month crude fell $6.89, or 7.2 percent, in August,
the biggest percentage monthly loss since dropping 9.7 percent
in May.
