NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. crude futures ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday, slipping late as equities markets pulled back and as government data released earlier showing a big rise in crude oil stocks weighed on prices.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to settle at $88.81 a barrel, after trading from $87.67 to $89.54.

Front-month crude fell $6.89, or 7.2 percent, in August, the biggest percentage monthly loss since dropping 9.7 percent in May. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)