NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures managed to settle 12 cents higher on Thursday as Gulf of Mexico production was being shut on a potential storm threat, while an equities pull-back in afternoon trading in New York limited gains.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 rose 12 cents, or 0.14 percent, to settle at $88.93 a barrel, having traded from $88.21 to $89.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)