NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. crude futures ended lower on Thursday after a choppy session as a stronger dollar and weak equities offset supportive oil inventory data that showed crude stocks fell more than expected last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell 29 cents, or 0.32 percent, to settle at $89.05 a barrel, trading from $88.59 to $90.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)