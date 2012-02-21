WASHINGTON Feb 21 President Barack Obama
will talk about steps that the United States can take to deal
with the cycle of high gasoline prices during a trip to Florida
on Thursday, administration officials said on Tuesday.
Obama's remarks will kick off a series of events over the
coming days and weeks during which the White House will focus on
energy proposals that featured in Obama's State of the Union
address.
Administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity
to reporters on Tuesday, outlined some of the arguments that the
White House would make about fuel price rises, which are likely
to turn into an election-year issue as Republicans seek to
exploit what they see as a vulnerability for Obama.
A debate over eliminating subsidies for the oil and gas
industry would be revivied, one administration official said.
The president would talk about his record increasing
domestic fuel sources and encourage the country to consume less,
produce more, and diversify its energy resources.
