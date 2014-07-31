UPDATE 2-Toshiba offers memory chip shares as collateral for loans -sources
* Also offers stakes in other group firms as collateral -sources
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. crude oil futures plunged by nearly $2 and Brent crude oil futures fell by more than $1 per barrel on news that the 115,000-barrel-per-day Coffeyville, Kansas, refinery could be down for four weeks following a July 29 fire.
CVR Refining said on Thursday that its Coffeyville refinery could be down four weeks after the fire in the facilities isomerization unit. The Coffeyville refinery receives supplies from the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.
"If refinery runs pull back, we will see rebounds in crude stocks," said Phil Flynn, analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago. (Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman)
* Also offers stakes in other group firms as collateral -sources
JAKARTA, March 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - China could prevent three million premature deaths a year if it enforced tighter air quality standards in accordance with United Nations guidelines, according to a study released on Wednesday.
* Crude price rally has stumbled on rising stockpiles (Updates prices after Brent climbs $1 on the day)