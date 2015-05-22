May 22 U.S. drillers cut the number of rigs by
just one this week, data showed on Friday, signaling that higher
crude prices may be starting to steady the sector after 24
straight weeks of drill rig declines.
The number of rigs drilling for oil fell by one to 659, oil
services firm Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely
watched report. It was the smallest drop since December. The
number of rigs had fallen by eight the previous week and by 11
the week before that.
With the oil rig decline this week, the number of active
rigs has fallen to the lowest since August 2010, according to
Baker Hughes data going back to 1987.
The U.S. rig count will be a factor that the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries looks at when it meets in
Vienna on June 5. OPEC has kept production high in a bid to
maintain market share. The group's largest producer, Saudi
Arabia, boosted production to a record high of 10.3 million
barrels per day in April.
Analysts expect OPEC to maintain production levels. Goldman
Sachs said a rise in U.S. oil production could send
prices spiraling back down to $45 a barrel later this year.
U.S. crude prices, which were higher than $107 a
barrel last June, collapsed 60 percent to a six-year low near
$42 in March.
U.S. producers responded to the slide by slashing spending,
eliminating thousands of jobs and idling more than half of the
country's rigs. Still, efficiency gains and completion of
previously drilled wells have kept U.S. oil production steady at
near 9.4 million barrels per day since early March, its highest
level since the early 1970s, according to government data.
The number of U.S. oil rigs peaked at 1,609 in October.
Goldman forecast the crude market will remain oversupplied
through 2016 with U.S. producers set to increase drilling again
and Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia on track to grow production
sharply.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)