(New throughout, adds basin details)
By Scott DiSavino
June 19 U.S. oil drillers this week added one
rig each in the Permian and Bakken shale basins, data showed on
Friday, another sign that higher crude prices are coaxing
producers back to the well pad after a six-month slump in
activity.
Overall, drillers reduced the number of rigs by four this
week, oil services company Baker Hughes Inc said in its
closely followed report.
It was the 28th straight weekly decline and brought the
total rig count down to 631, the lowest since August 2010.
The number of oil rigs in the Permian, the nation's biggest
shale oil field located in West Texas and eastern New Mexico,
climbed to 232 this week, up one from the lowest level in at
least four years last week, according to Baker Hughes data going
back to 2011.
Drillers also added one rig in the Williston section of the
Bakken formation centered in North Dakota.
U.S. crude oil futures fell toward $59 a barrel on Friday in
part on forecasts from shale producers that oil output would
keep growing this year.
"As long as the drop in rigs fails to translate into a
reduction in production, (it) will be unable to sustain price
advances," said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates,
an energy consulting firm, in Illinois. He expects the rig count
to increase by the end of the month.
U.S. crude production has held around 9.6 million barrels a
day for the last four weeks, its highest level since the early
1970s, according to government data.
U.S. drillers over the past six months have idled more than
half their oil rigs since the number peaked at a record 1,609 in
October.
U.S. crude futures fell more than 60 percent from around
$107 a barrel last June to a six-year low near $42 in March as
producers in the United States, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and elsewhere pulled near record
amounts of oil out of the ground despite lackluster world
demand.
OPEC kept producing oil to retain its market share by
driving out more expensive producers like U.S. shale oil
drillers and to keep prices low enough to encourage demand
growth.
And OPEC's plan worked, sort of.
U.S. energy firms did cut spending but are expected to ramp
up drilling again now that U.S. crude futures have recovered to
average around $60 a barrel since the start of May.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley and
David Gregorio)