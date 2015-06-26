June 26 Energy firms pulled three rigs from U.S.
oil fields this week, the smallest drop in five weeks, data
showed on Friday, a sign the collapse in drilling is coming to
an end as crude prices recovered after falling 60 percent from
last June to March.
It was the 29th straight weekly decline, bringing the total
down to 628, the lowest since August 2010, oil services company
Baker Hughes Inc said in its closely followed report.
In the latest week, drillers did not add any rigs in the
nation's key shale basins.
Experts expect the rig count to bottom out soon.
"We expect the rig count decline to remain lumpy in the
coming weeks and expect to see a few weeks with some rig
additions, offset by larger declines in subsequent weeks, before
we reach an absolute bottom," analysts at Evercore ISI, a
banking advisory firm, said in a report this week.
The Evercore ISI analysts said that bottom will most likely
come early in the third quarter.
U.S. crude oil futures slipped to around $59 a barrel
on Friday as the market awaited the outcome of Iranian nuclear
talks which could lead to a big increase in Iranian crude
exports.
With U.S. crude futures averaging around $60 a barrel since
the start of May - up 40 percent from a six-year low in March -
several drillers, including most recently WPX Energy Inc
in the Bakken, said they plan to return to the well pad
due in part to lower drilling costs.
U.S. drillers eliminated thousands of jobs and idled more
than half of their oil rigs since the total peaked at a record
1,609 in October in response to a 60 percent fall in crude
prices from last June to March.
Prices fell from around $107 a barrel last June to near $42
in March as producers in the United States, the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries and elsewhere continued to
pull near record amounts of oil out of the ground despite
lackluster world demand.
OPEC has continued to produce oil to retain its market share
by driving out more expensive producers like U.S. shale oil
drillers and to keep prices low enough to encourage demand
growth.
And OPEC's plan worked, sort of.
U.S. energy firms did slash spending but those cuts have not
yet cut into U.S. crude production, which has averaged 9.6
million barrels a day for the past five weeks, its highest level
since the early 1970s, according to government data.
Experts, however, do not think U.S. oil output will remain
that high for much longer.
"The current rig count is pointing to U.S. production
declining slightly sequentially between the second and third
quarters of 2015," analysts at Goldman Sachs, a bank, said this
week.
